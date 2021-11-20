Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

