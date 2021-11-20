Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 885 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.