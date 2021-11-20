Webster Bank N. A. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $219.31 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.21 and a 52 week high of $220.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

