Webster Bank N. A. Has $347,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

