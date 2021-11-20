New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 410,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,950. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.