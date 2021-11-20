Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. 58,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73.

DLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

