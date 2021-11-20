EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger Buys 800 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,099. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.