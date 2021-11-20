Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

