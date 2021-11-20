Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Reaches $5.71 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00009925 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.00372099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

