S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

