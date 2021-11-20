Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $689,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $900.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $891.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

