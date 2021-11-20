HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,566 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.