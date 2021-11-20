Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL opened at $742.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.89. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $399.80 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

