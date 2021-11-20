KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

