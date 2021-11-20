14,422 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HVT opened at $31.38 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

