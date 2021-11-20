Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.