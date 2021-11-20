Windsor Group LTD Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.