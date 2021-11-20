iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.