9,876 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,581,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $75.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89.

