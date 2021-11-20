The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 357,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

