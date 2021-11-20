Short Interest in Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Increases By 28.6%

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,537,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFOR stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,606. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

