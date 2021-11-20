Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 92.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

CET traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.