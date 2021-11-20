Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

