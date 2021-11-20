CVA Family Office LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

