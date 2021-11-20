CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 98.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,083 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

