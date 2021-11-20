WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.68 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.92 billion.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.56.
Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.21. 209,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,461. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36.
In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.