WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.68 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.21. 209,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,461. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

