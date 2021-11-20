MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. MasTec has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

