$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $8,475,475. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09. ASGN has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.