Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NJDCY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,220. Nidec has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

