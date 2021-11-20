$943.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $943.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.40 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. 656,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,872. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $37,438,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 91.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 529,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

