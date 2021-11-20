WELL (WELL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,636.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $33,636.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

