Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) vs. nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head to Head Review

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Solar and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 2 5 0 2.50 nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus price target of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.62% 0.74% nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.71 $146.70 million $0.80 51.10 nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.32 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -43.56

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats nLIGHT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

