CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Welltower by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 323,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.