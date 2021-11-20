CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.