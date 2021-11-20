First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Garmin were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

