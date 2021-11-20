First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,392 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 926.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

