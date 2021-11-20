Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $222.08 and a 1-year high of $283.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.83.

