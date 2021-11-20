Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 928 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,667 shares of company stock worth $5,723,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.01 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.