Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 339 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

