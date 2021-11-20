NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

