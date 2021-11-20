First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

