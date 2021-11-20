Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

