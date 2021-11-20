iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,385,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.51 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

