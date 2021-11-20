Comparing Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maison Luxe and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.83 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.68

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Maison Luxe and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 2 37 0 2.95

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,185.32, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

