JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of JD stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

