SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $75,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 593.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $355.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $292.20 and a one year high of $365.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

