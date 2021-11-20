Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,470,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,124,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

