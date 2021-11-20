Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cigna by 299.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after buying an additional 351,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cigna by 119.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after buying an additional 339,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.