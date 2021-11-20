Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.69 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

FIS stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 297.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

