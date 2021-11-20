-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

